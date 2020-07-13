A Marietta man is in custody and faces four felony charges, including shooting and killing another man early July 5 at a Smyrna home.
Elias R. Bustamente, 22, is accused of killing Michael Arreola at a house on Hawthorne Circle around 3 a.m. July 5, per his arrest warrant.
According to the officer testifying in the warrant, during a verbal altercation Bustamente pointed a pistol at Arreola and shot him three times, twice in the chest and once in his upper right leg. Bustamente then shot himself toward the side of his temple, but survived. According to his jail booking record, he shot himself in the eye.
Bustamente is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to murder and attempt to assist with suicide. He was booked into the Cobb County jail Wednesday. No bond has been set.
(1) comment
Great shot dude.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.