A Marietta man crashed a car on Interstate 285 in the early hours Sunday and left it there. Now, he's charged with vehicular homicide after police say that crash caused a series of others, killing one person.
According to Cobb County police, Rony Perez-Lucas, 23, of Marietta, was driving a maroon 2002 Toyota Tundra east on the interstate, east of Powers Ferry Road. He left the roadway "for unknown reasons," colliding with a concrete barrier at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. He fled from the car into Fulton County.
A black 2018 Hyundai Sonata collided with the stopped Tundra, and a grey 2017 Chevrolet Silverado also hit the Tundra, police said. Three other cars, a blue 2012 Audi A5, a gray 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and a black 2010 Nissan Maxima were also involved with the crash, hitting the Sonata, the Tundra and the Silverado.
The Silverado driver, Desmond Graham, 32, of Columbus, was fatally injured and died on the scene.
The following were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening:
The driver of the Sonata, Andrew Omoregbe, 67, of McDonough, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. His passenger, Stacey Render, 42, of Atlanta, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The driver of the Audi A5, Dajuan Williams, 24, of Norcross, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Perez-Lucas was arrested Sunday afternoon and transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, felony hit and run, and first degree vehicular homicide, and remained in the jail without bond.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
Mr. Sheriff. Deport this sob if he's not a citizen!!!
