A Marietta man is in jail facing two counts of felony child molestation after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old boy.
Andrew William Farish, 35, was arrested by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies in Marietta on July 27 and remains in custody in the county jail without bond.
The incident leading to the charges occurred between Oct. 24, 2015 and Oct. 24, 2016 at a Hicks Farm Road address in Acworth, off Bells Ferry Road, police say.
