A Marietta man is in custody at the Cobb County jail after police say he attacked another man with a machete at an Austell gas station Saturday night.
Dave Anthony Williams, 33, was arrested by Cobb police near a Walmart garden center on the East-West Connector about 9 p.m. Saturday, less than a mile from the Texaco service station at the intersection of Hurt and Floyd roads where the alleged attack took place.
Williams’ arrest warrant states he assaulted the male victim with intent to murder, by chasing him around the fuel pumps for about 30 seconds and striking him multiple times with a machete.
“After said victim was on the ground, said accused did continue to attempt to strike said victim by swinging the machete,” the July 27 warrant states.
Police say the brief attack happened between 8 p.m. and 8:04 p.m. and that several witnesses captured video footage of the incident on their cellphones.
The victim reportedly needed stitches for cuts on his finger and wrist.
Officers say Williams also punched another man in the face after he tried to stop him from attacking the initial victim.
Williams remains in custody without bond charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.
