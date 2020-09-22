A Marietta man was taken to the trauma unit at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Saturday after he was found badly beaten on a street just off Marietta Square, according to city police.
Just before 3 a.m., county firefighters found the man, 36-year-old James Goodwin, in front of the Just Kiln’ Time business at the intersection of Anderson and Atlanta streets, according to an incident report.
“An unidentified male” told the firefighters Goodwin had been beaten by “possibly 5 or 6 black males,” who were last seen running down Anderson Street toward Powder Springs Street, per the report. The man left before police arrived.
Goodwin, injured and intoxicated, couldn’t provide a clear statement, according to the report, but did say he was beaten by four black males.
At Kennestone, Goodwin was found to have suffered fractures to his left nasal bone, left orbital and the left side of his face, according to the report.
“Medical personnel stated Goodwin did not suffer life threatening injuries but explained they had to cut his left eye muscle in order to preserve eyesight due to the vast amount of swelling,” the report concluded.
Marietta Police Department spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the department did not have any leads as of 3 p.m. Monday, and urged anyone with information to call the department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
