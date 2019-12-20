Marietta resident Russell Lee Hurn drove his white Toyota to a Whitlock Avenue address late Monday morning and texted “I’m here,” expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he thought had answered his online ad for sex, police claim.
Instead, Hurn was ‘taken down’ by officers in two marked police cars, who found a box of condoms, a flask containing vodka and multiple prescription pills in Hurn’s possession, his arrest warrant states.
The 45-year-old was booked into the Cobb County jail, charged with one felony count of using a computer to solicit a child for indecent purposes, and two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance.
Hurn was released from custody Tuesday night on a $35,000 bond, his jail record shows.
Police said they discovered Hurn’s explicitly-worded ad online and answered it, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.
An undercover detective exchanged text messages with Hurn, who sent facial and nude photos of himself to the detective as well as detailed descriptions of what he wanted from the girl, per Hurn’s warrant.
On Sunday night, Hurn arranged to meet the girl/detective Monday at 925 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, the location of a cleaning service and an apartment rental agency opposite the Burnt Hickory Road intersection, police said.
As soon as Hurn arrived and sent the text, officers swooped in.
“The take down was made by two uniformed patrol cars,” Hurn’s warrant states. “Said accused initially lied about why he was at the apartments but later admitted he was meeting a girl he had been messaging.”
Police said the pills found on Hurn at the time of his arrest were Vicodin, a strong painkiller, and Xanax, a sedative for treating panic and anxiety.
