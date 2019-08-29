A second man has been arrested in relation to a fatal hit and run that killed two men just south of the East-West Connector near Mableton in April.
Police say Xavier Flores, 26, of Marietta, was racing another driver, George Kevin Cambi, 19, of Austell, when Cambi’s 2006 Infiniti G35 hit another car on Floyd Road, killing its driver and passenger.
The victims, 31-year-old Acworth resident James Wheeler and 35-year-old Douglasville resident Douglas Duff Jr., were both pronounced dead at WellStar Cobb Hospital where they were transported after the crash, which happened at 4:44 p.m. on April 7.
Eight days later, on April 15, Cambi turned himself in, police say.
He has been in custody without bond at the Cobb jail since, facing five charges including two counts of felony vehicular homicide in the first degree, records show.
Flores was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his Atlanta Road home on Wednesday after a months-long investigation, police say.
He is now in the county jail facing six charges and subject to a $50,000 bond.
Flores also faces two felony counts of vehicular homicide in the first degree, as well as two felony counts of hit and run resulting in death or injury, and two misdemeanor charges of street racing and reckless driving.
In addition to double vehicular homicide in the first degree, Cambi is also charged with misdemeanor street racing and reckless driving, and one felony count of cruelty to children in the second degree, in relation to a juvenile passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
Jail records show Cambi has also served time for two misdemeanor charges of obstructing police and possessing marijuana in relation to his April 15 arrest.
Police say the victims were traveling in a 2010 Toyota Yaris west on Bates Drive when they turned left onto Floyd Road southbound, and were struck by Cambi’s Infiniti headed north on Floyd Road, just south of Anderson Mill Road.
Cambi and his juvenile passenger were both transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Witnesses told officers the Infiniti was racing a grey or silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver front wheels, black rear wheels, dark tinted windows, a black hood and loud exhaust.
“Investigators obtained evidence that placed the owner of the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision,” Cobb police said in a statement Thursday.
