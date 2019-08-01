A Marietta man is now behind bars after police say he refused to let firefighters into his apartment as they were investigating a possible fire and struggled with officers during arrest.
Abayomi Alamin, 54, is in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $2,500 bond, facing two misdemeanor charges of hindering a firefighter in their duty and obstructing police.
He was arrested by Cobb police shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, about half an hour after firefighters tried to check the inside walls of his apartment.
The arrest warrant states firefighters were responding to a possible fire at the Cumberland Crossing Apartment Homes on Hidden Glen Drive, off Franklin Drive, around 4:30 p.m. July 27.
Alamin was asked multiple times to open his apartment door to an investigating firefighter, who instructed him to look out his window and see the multiple police and fire department vehicles parked at the property, officers say.
“Firefighters explained that they were required to check inside the walls of said accused’s apartment due to the location of his unit in relation to the possible source of the initial fire,” the warrant states. “Said accused was verbally answering on the other side of the door, stating he refused to let anyone in without being provided with a warrant.”
Police say the fire could have affected the entire apartment building with multiple units.
Three uniformed officers attempted to arrest Alamin, who “resisted and tensed his entire body while police attempted to place him into handcuffs,” the warrant states, adding that Alamin physically struggled with the arresting officers trying for “an extended amount of time” to place him in handcuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.