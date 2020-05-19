Cobb authorities have taken six dogs from a Marietta home while investigating whether the animals were forced to fight, which is illegal, according to local law enforcement records.
Marietta police have also arrested a male occupant of the house and charged him with five felony drugs and weapons-related offenses.
Ronald Charles McCarthy, 43, of Marietta, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail Sunday afternoon, records show.
He faces four felony counts of illegal drug possession and a single felony charge of possessing a gun as a convicted felon, per his jail record.
Cobb authorities also arrested McCarthy on a fugitive charge in January, claiming he was to be extradited to Louisiana to face charges there, records show.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said he is proud of his officers’ dedication and compassion, which sparked the investigation leading to McCarthy’s arrest.
“We had a suspect living among us with multiple drugs and weapons, not to mention an injured pit bull, hiding in plain sight,” Flynn said.
Per Flynn’s department, a Marietta police officer was dispatched to a report of a wandering pit bull Saturday morning and located the dog, finding it had fresh wounds around its face, mouth and ears.
The male dog, later identified as Kilo, was calm and friendly and was placed into a patrol vehicle so the officer could check local veterinarian records to identify the owner, Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.
“When officer Conklin arrived at Kilo’s home, he noticed multiple dog crates in the backyard (visible from the street) and empty rifle boxes near the front door,” McPhilamy said. “When he attempted to speak with someone inside the home, two different men eventually came outside. Both men were inconsistent in their answers and neither could explain the injuries to Kilo, nor who the actual owner was. They did state five additional dogs were still inside the home but would not confirm if anyone else was inside.”
Police said they contacted Cobb County Animal Services for help, concerned the other dogs were injured, and secured a search warrant for the home on Amy Drive off North Marietta Parkway, suspecting possible dog fighting as well as drug trafficking operations.
The other five dogs were not injured but were taken from the home, pending an investigation, police said.
“Preliminary indications were that Kilo had been involved in dog fighting previously, but it was unknown how the fresh wounds occurred,” police said. “The investigation into the injuries to Kilo has been turned over to Cobb County Animal Services.”
Officers claim they found five rifles in the house, as well as illegal drugs methamphetamine, LSD and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and prescription-only pills.
McCarthy was released from custody early Monday morning after less than a day in jail, on a $10,000 bond order, his record states.
