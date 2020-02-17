A young man from west Marietta is behind bars accused of murder, after police said he pushed his stepmother down a flight of stairs and she died from her injuries.
Austin Perot, 18, was arrested by Cobb County police at his home on Granville Circle, off Bob Cox Road, just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 when officers responded to a domestic dispute and found Malgorzata Bozek with multiple skull fractures, records show.
According to Perot’s first arrest warrant, he pushed Bozek down a flight of stairs at the house around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 8, causing multiple skull fractures to the victim.
Perot was booked into the Cobb jail on Feb. 8 and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery, for which he was denied bail, his jail record shows.
On Feb. 11 Cobb police obtained another arrest warrant for Perot, this time on a charge of felony murder, claiming Bozek died from her injuries in the hospital on Feb. 9.
“Said accused did physically assault his stepmother, Malgorzata Bozek, which resulted in her death,” the Feb. 11 warrant states. “The victim had visible injuries and head trauma. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital and was ultimately pronounced deceased.”
Perot is only able to get bond through the Cobb Superior Court, his Feb. 11 arrest warrant states.
