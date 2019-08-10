A Marietta man is facing two felony counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old boy.
Mark Everett Sanders, 55, was arrested Tuesday following the alleged abuse, which took place sometime between the end of 2018 and May of this year, according to his arrest warrant.
Sanders was released on $10,000 bond.
