A local man who was already in jail will face additional charges after Marietta fire officials say an investigation suggests he set fire to a vacant home last month.
On April 23, investigators with Marietta Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office charged Carl Stephen Clark, 39, of Marietta with one count of first-degree arson and one count of burglary, according to city spokeswoman Lindsey Wiles.
The charges stem from his alleged involvement in the fire at a residence on Roosevelt Circle on April 15, which destroyed the vacant home, Wiles said.
Clark is accused of setting fire to a bed sheet near a bed inside home, causing the fire to spread throughout the bedroom "causing major structural damage to the residence," arrest warrants show.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries in this case, but deliberately setting fire to a building is extremely dangerous, and is something our community just will not tolerate,” Fire Chief Tim Milligan said in a news release.
Clark is also charged with shoplifting, battery, terroristic threats, interference with government property and loitering, stemming from separate incidents, jail records show.
A nearby resident and witness to the fire told the MDJ last month he woke up to the smell of smoke at around 5 a.m. and peered across Sope Creek, which runs between his home and the property, to find the home "engulfed in flames" and emergency vehicles crowded around the residence.
Marietta officials say first-degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine up to $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 20 years, or both. Clark is being held without bond, jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.