A man in custody is accused of sexually abusing a child over the past four years, according to Marietta police.
Wayne Lee McKee, 47, Marietta, is charged with sexually abusing a young girl between January 2016 and June 2020, according to his arrest warrant.
The victim was under 10 years old when the abuse started, authorities said.
McKee was arrested Nov. 6 and booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, records show. He remains in the county jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.