A Marietta man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of 17-year-old Marietta High School student Jalante Brown, who was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. on July 4 at an apartment complex in the city.
Cobb police issued a statement Monday afternoon saying Lord Isaiah Angulo, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder as well as felony murder in relation to Brown’s death.
Angulo is in custody in Cherokee County on unrelated charges, Cobb police say.
Brown was shot multiple times and was dead when officers arrived at the apartment complex, near Wylie Road, a Cobb police spokeswoman said at the time of the homicide.
Shortly after the shooting, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera confirmed to the MDJ that Brown was a student of Marietta High School.
"On behalf of the Marietta City Schools staff, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Jalante," Rivera said.
On July 31 the MDJ published an article about a $2,000 cash reward being offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta for information leading to the identification of suspects in the case.
Crime Stoppers published a reward poster, with Brown’s photo on it, calling for any information that could solve the case.
"At this time police have no leads and need the public’s help," the poster states.
It was uploaded to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta public Facebook page on July 24.
