Marietta council members voted to make permanent an open-container “entertainment district” that was created last year for a one-year trial. The district extends north to Polk Street, west to North and South Marietta Parkway and south to South Marietta Parkway. It excludes Glover Park.
A customer takes a freshly poured beer from an employee of Red Hare Brewing The Still on the Square.
Madison Hogan
This week, the Marietta City Council made the city’s downtown open-container district permanent and removed restrictions that limited the district to certain times and days.
Effective Thursday, visitors to downtown Marietta will be able to walk around downtown sipping a cocktail, beer or wine, any time of the day. The drink must be 12 ounces or less, bought from a licensed establishment within the district and contained in a clear plastic cup.
The district was first created by the council last November with a one-year sunset. Instead of renewing it annually, the council elected this go-round to make it permanent.
Previously, hours of consumption were limited to Thursdays, 5-10 p.m., Fridays, 5-11 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those restrictions have been done away with, though customers, of course, can only buy drinks during times when restaurants and bars are allowed to sell them.
The open-container district extends north to Polk Street, west to Marietta Parkway and south to South Marietta Parkway. Except for one block that extends to Waddell Street, its eastern boundary is roughly Atlanta Street/East Park Square/Cherokee Street.
Glover Park is not included in the district, meaning customers can drink their beverage on the sidewalk around Marietta Square, but not inside the park that anchors it. When the district was crafted, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin expressed hesitation about setting a precedent of allowing drinking in parks.
Drinking in the park is allowed, however, for certain special events, such as festivals and concerts.
The idea for the district came from council members Cheryl Richardson and Michelle Cooper Kelly as a way to boost downtown businesses during the pandemic. Feedback has been positive, council members have said.
In addition to helping small businesses, the district puts Marietta on an even playing field to compete with other cities in metro Atlanta that have similar districts. In Cobb, those include Smyrna, Kennesaw and Powder Springs.
Marietta Police Maj. Steve Kish told council last month that since its creation the district has not led to any increase in crime.
The council voted nearly unanimously to make the district permanent and remove day and time restrictions. Councilman Joseph Goldstein abstained from the vote due to his family’s business interests, which include properties on Marietta Square, while the rest of the council voted in favor.
