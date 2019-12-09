One Local restaurant on Marietta Square is not changing its name.
Square-goers may have noticed new signage on the windows of the Marietta Local billing itself as McMillan’s. Crews were out installing the signs Monday.
The apparent name change was all the more head-scratching as the name “Local” has been at the center of a major brouhaha in recent months.
But owner Jim Tidwell told the MDJ nothing is changing at the Local.
“I didn’t think about it that way,” he said with a laugh. “That’s pretty funny, but no, I’m not going out of business or anything.”
The signs on the windows are only meant for scenery as a film crew shoots scenes for “Genius,” a National Geographic biographical series on great minds. The season shooting in Marietta stars Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo as Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.
Filming is expected to divert street and pedestrian traffic around the Square through Wednesday, according to signs posted on buildings around the area. All businesses are set to remain during the filming, according to Marietta Police.
A department spokesperson said officers will be temporarily re-routing traffic on some roads south of the Square, and drivers may experience some traffic delays, especially around Waverly Way and Atlanta Street between Waverly Way and the Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.