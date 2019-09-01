When Cobb voters come to the ballot box on Nov. 3, 2020, one of the decisions they’ll be tasked with making is whether or not to approve another Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in their areas.
A SPLOST is a one penny sales tax that must be approved by voters and can be used to fund building projects.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. It is set to expire Dec. 21, 2021. The SPLOST makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 4%, four cents go to the state and one goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
Marietta’s City Council members discussed how to spend the anticipated $47 million a new SPLOST would bring in over the next five years at last week’s Public Works Committee meeting.
After spending about $33 million on recurring projects such as repaving and resurfacing, that would leave about $13.6 million left for new projects.
City Manager Bill Bruton said last time a SPLOST came around, the council members agreed to split the money evenly among the mayor and the council members from each of the city’s seven wards.
“If you take the eight elected officials and divide it and see how much money each would get to have to kind of allocate to different projects, that would be $1.7 million … and last time, people prioritized and then kind of got together and folks agreed to put some of their money toward big projects,” he said.
The council members agreed to take the same approach this time, but Mayor Steve Tumlin said he’d split his share among the council members and focus his efforts on the $33 million for recurring projects. That would leave each ward with over $1.9 million to spend – assuming voters think another SPLOST is a good idea.
Though Marietta voters have not yet voted down a SPLOST proposal, the council also discussed how the city might wean itself off of SPLOST money if that ever became necessary.
“A lot of this, Bill (Bruton) and I have talked about, is stuff that, to me, really ought to come out every year, resurfacing and all that,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin. “Are we backing ourselves in a corner if we rely on a SPLOST?”
Bruton said the city could not forego SPLOST money without having to raise taxes.
“If the SPLOST did not pass, there would be a lot of ongoing maintenance within the city that would not be able to be paid for with the current tax structure we have, so that would have to be changed,” he said. “We have to pave roads and we’ve got to do drainage and other things that are on here.”
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said she’d like the city to take steps for a possible life without SPLOST someday.
“Politics are changing,” she said. “You could get some people that are just adamantly against SPLOST, and how do we protect ourselves? It may not be this one, but it could be the next one or the next one. How do we protect ourselves as a city? I like the idea of putting away some in reserves. It will take a while, it won’t cover a $33 million shortfall, but certainly reduce the impact.”
Kelly asked Bruton whether the city could absorb some of the $33 million continuing expenses into the general fund.
“Probably no at this point,” he said. “They’re all fairly large. We did start putting, a couple years back, we did start putting some money aside within the public works fund.”
Bruton said those moneys total about $100,000 or less and could be spent on things like drainage.
Councilman Johnny Walker said the best way to ensure residents vote for another SPLOST is to create a list of projects that are worth the money.
To that effect, two council members expressed concerns about one potential SPLOST item that appeared on their list of projects: a $10 million downtown Marietta parking deck Tumlin had previously discussed building through a SPLOST.
“The one that gives me a little pause is we included in here the parking deck at $10 million, and it looks like the language is parking deck and improvements,” she said. “What are we committing ourselves to?”
Councilman Grif Chalfant agreed, saying he was worried such a big ticket item would be a turnoff to voters.
“I just want to make sure we’re not killing ourselves about the SPLOST period before we start,” he said.
Prospects for such a deck seemed to dim recently after a study showed the existing decks near the Square are nearly always well below capacity.
Bruton said neither the deck nor any other project has been approved yet. He said the council’s list included every possible project listed.
“These are everything that has ever been discussed, and y’all have to now make the decision, you only have about $13 million, you’ve got to decide,” he said. “So if you decided you were just going to do (the deck), that would be it. … This is just anything and everything that you could possibly look at.”
After each council member makes his or her own budget for their portion of the funds, the city will send it to Cobb County. That’s expected to happen in mid-September.
The public will have chances to weigh in on those lists starting early next year, with public input continuing through the summer. Ballot language for the vote would have to be finalized no later than August to get the SPLOST on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.