Marietta’s elected officials want to evaluate how well their police are paid relative to competing cities. But they haven’t yet decided how to do it.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who chairs the council’s personnel committee, suggested to her colleagues that they hire an independent firm to conduct a citywide study, comparing salaries for all staff with market rates and comparable municipalities.
“I don’t want us to have the Atlanta effect, where I think they were looking at firefighters, which made the police say, why aren’t you looking at us?” she said at the committee’s meeting Tuesday night.
Council members Michelle Cooper Kelly and Reggie Copeland supported Richardson’s approach, but others, including Grif Chalfant and Johnny Walker, wanted to limit the scope of the study to public safety, and put it in the hands of city staff rather than a consultant.
“I think this is something that needs to happen quickly, and I think it needs to focus on the police department right now, at this stage,” Chalfant said. “I think we’ve just got to go and concentrate on that part of it. And you can just add more of it if need be. And it would not be a bad idea to have maybe a committee from the police department sit in on that after they come up with some of their things and get some buy-in from that side.”
The proposal came a few weeks after several people spoke in front of the council to ask that police be paid higher salaries. Multiple council members said they wanted to examine public safety pay, not because of the comments, but because they knew the department had recently experienced high turnover.
Cooper Kelly said she wants to prioritize public safety workers, but she’s not opposed to a citywide study.
“We know we have a problem with public safety, police, our turnover shows us that. We’ve been talking about it. And our internal team has been providing us data for the last several years,” she said. “It’s not questioning the credibility of our internal group, but I do think having an external perspective adds some credibility. They may come back and show that what Bill and his team are sharing with us, or the police officer, is accurate. Plus, if we get an external group, we may learn some best practices on pay and things that other cities perhaps are doing differently.”
A few years ago, Cobb County did a compensation study of all its employees, which cost $326,000, according to City Manager Bill Bruton. The last time Marietta did a citywide pay study from an outside source was in 2009.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said he supports checking out how the city compares to others in the metro Atlanta area. He suggested offering bonuses for employees who stay for a certain number of years.
“I think there’s a shift in the value of people that provide services. And I think the sooner we look at it, the better,” he said.
The mayor said that some cities offer fewer benefits to employees, resulting in higher pay, but that comes at a cost. Marietta offers a pension to police and other staff.
“I’m very strong that we keep our strong fringe benefits. It appears to me that some (municipalities) almost have 1099 employees and thus are able to pay a higher rate," he said, referring to contract employees who do not receive fringe benefits, "but it catches up with them when their family has to have medical care and they get old like me, and find out what a pension is."
"We’re a city manager-run government," he continued. "Basically, Bill, stop the bleed. I may have a little fun with you, but it is a management problem if we’re not competitive to keep the high bar we have with our police.”
Tumlin noted that several Marietta officers have gone on to become chiefs in other departments.
“I’d come to Marietta to steal a policeman,” he said.
“We train them and they steal them,” Cooper Kelly said.
Copeland supported using an outside organization and extending the study to city employees besides police, particularly sanitation workers.
Councilman Andy Morris, on the other hand, supported having city staff look at police compensation, and suggested that many police may be leaving not because of pay, but because there are negative associations with policing across the country.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein didn’t offer an opinion, but asked if more information could be available by the council’s work session March 8. Bruton said it could.
Bruton said there are currently 13 vacancies in the police department. On average over the last five to 10 years, there have been six. Four new candidates are under review.
Bruton told the MDJ that the city has given at least 3% pay raises to all employees every year for the past eight years, including a 3% raise as of Jan. 1. In 2018, the raises were 4%.
Council members agreed to review a set of options for either studying public safety pay or citywide compensation from various vendors as well as estimated costs at the work session.
The City Council's work session is at 5:15 p.m. March 8 in the council chamber at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. The meeting will also be streamed online at www.mariettaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.