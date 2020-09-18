MARIETTA — As Cobb schools continue to teach students remotely, a Marietta law firm is stepping up to help employees navigate the school day.
When schools shut down in March because of the pandemic, the Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele law firm in Marietta initially allowed staffers and attorneys to work flexible hours so they could help their children with online learning. This summer, after it became clear schools would not resume face-to-face instruction on time in August, firm leadership decided it needed a new strategy to help employees.
Bill Johnson, a partner at the firm, came up with the idea of hiring teachers and allowing employees to bring their elementary school students to the office. Teachers lead small groups of students in conference rooms while parents work elsewhere in the building.
“We thought if we could get through the summer that they would be back to normal, but when it didn’t get back to normal, we just wondered if there was something we could do internally that would help staff and attorneys,” Johnson said. “This is what we came up with.”
Johnson said partners were supportive of the plan and staff have been happy with the free support from the firm.
Heather Erbesfield, a paralegal at the firm, has a 7-year-old daughter who is a second grade student at Blackwell Elementary School. Erbesfield said school was especially difficult to manage in the spring, and she now brings her daughter to work to participate in online learning from the office.
“It’s been a tremendous help to us,” she said. “Being young, they can’t navigate the sites by themselves and figure out which documents they’re supposed to use.”
Her daughter, Emma, is able to interact with other students and participate in her online classes with adult supervision.
“She’s made new friends,” Erbesfield said. “On the down time, she gets to play with them, and they do activities and games, so it’s not just just sitting at home watching TV.”
Students complete their classes in the morning then go to lunch with their parents. In the afternoons, teachers lead students in activities or games until the end of the work day.
“I get to eat lunch with her, which is something I’ve loved doing,” Erbesfield said. “I normally don’t take a lunch, so this makes me take a lunch.”
Creating a Classroom
Johnson said as many as nine children from kindergarten through fourth grade come to the Marietta office to complete their classes each day. The firm hired experienced teachers to guide the students, and offered the supervision as a free perk for staff.
He said staffers with young children required the most help with virtual learning, so the firm offered the service to all elementary school students.
“That’s where the obvious need was,” Johnson said. “Kids that are in the 10th grade, their parents didn’t need a place for them. Where it was an obvious struggle were the younger kids.”
Human Resources Manager Catherine Larkins said she managed the hiring process, finding teachers through social networking websites like Indeed and LinkedIn. One teacher works with kindergarten and first grade students, and the other teacher works with second, third and fourth grade students.
“We’re lucky because the teachers that we have have some teaching experience, and so they’re very creative and have a lot of fun activities for the kids,” Larkins said.
Stephanie Taylor, a certified teacher who has worked as a substitute teacher in Cobb schools, supervised three students in second through fourth grade on Friday morning.
“I help the kids do their virtual learning in the morning and make sure they’re on task,” Taylor said.
Larkins said the firm has implemented some safety protocols to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus. Teachers wear masks during the day, and student temperatures are recorded each morning.
Erbesfield plans for her daughter to return to school when Cobb launches phase one of its reopening plan Oct. 5, which will welcome elementary school students back to classrooms. Until then, she is grateful for the option of bringing her daughter to work.
“I think that more employers should take tips from this firm,” Erbesfield said. “They treat us like family and help us in a lot of ways to better our lives.”
