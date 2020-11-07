MARIETTA — Ahead of Veteran’s Day next week, the Marietta community rallied around its military veterans on Saturday, celebrating them for their service to the United States.
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta and several sponsors hosted a veteran appreciation celebration at the Aviation History and Technology Center on Saturday afternoon. The free event featured historic military aircraft, food trucks and a group of veterans to address the dozens of attendees.
“We are here to celebrate and honor our veterans,” said Lisa Lawrence, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and an organizer of Saturday’s event. “We are just really glad that we have the opportunity this year, especially with it being the year of COVID, to honor them.”
Lawrence said Saturday was about showing Marietta veterans that the community supports them.
One veteran in attendance, retired Air Force Colonel Patrick Campbell, addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker. The Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran called Saturday’s event “a wonderful experience,” and spoke to the role of veterans in American life.
“Freedom isn’t free. End of story,” Campbell said. “The biggest and ultimate sacrifice is the human cost.”
Campbell said modern American military veterans face challenges like unemployment, homelessness and poor mental health.
“Life can be tough,” he said. “We’re not even talking about combat. Life can be tough as a veteran with the sacrifices you make.”
Several veterans attended Saturday’s event, listening to speakers while seated in socially distanced folding chairs. Campbell was joined on stage by Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, a Marine Corps veteran.
Saturday afternoon’s event featured more than six hours of scheduled activities. The Etowah Jazz Society performed live music, a barbershop quartet sang on stage and other music and theater performers showed off their talents to attendees. All the while, families explored the grounds and gazed upon historic military aircraft.
The event required attendees to wear masks or face coverings to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, and staffers measured guest temperatures as they entered the outdoor aviation center. Edith Boy, president of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, said it was important to hold the event, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“We were not about to let COVID prevent us from celebrating the great men and women that served this country,” Boy said.
