Drivers in Marietta may notice some new trees, shrubs and flowers planted on Whitlock Avenue and at Sawyer and Allgood roads next week.
The city of Marietta is installing landscaping improvements at both locations this week, continuing its Gateway Beautification projects.
Those projects are funded through sales tax dollars. The Whitlock Gateway Improvement project consists of the installation of landscaping improvements in the medians along Whitlock Avenue near Marietta High School, continuing west of the Manning Road intersection. The Sawyer Road and Allgood Road intersection will see the same types of landscape improvements.
The work will not require any lane closures and is estimated to take about a week, according to the city.
For more information visit the city website at www.mariettaga.gov.
