The former Radisson Hotel within the Franklin Gateway corridor will become home to quarantined coronavirus patients, according to an email sent to members of the Marietta City Council.
The hotel at 1175 Parkway Plaza just west of Interstate 75 and off South Marietta Parkway has been commissioned by the federal government.
“My understanding is that it will house patients that need to be separated, but not hospitalized,” Mayor Steve Tumlin told the MDJ. He added that the property will be sequestered from the general population. Fencing is expected to be constructed around the property. Federal marshals will be in charge of security.
Tumlin said no city approval is required for the federal takeover of the hotel building.
City Manager Bill Bruton informed City Council members in an email Tuesday afternoon:
“We have been informed by US Health and Human Services that they have secured the hotel at the corner of Franklin Gateway, the South Loop and I-75 (former Radisson). They will be using it as a location to put individuals who have tested positive for the virus but do not currently need medical attention. Initially these individuals will come from the group that they have at Dobbins or bring to Dobbins. The property will have a fence put up around it and security will be provided by the US Marshal’s Service. They will be self-contained. We would only get involved if they had a fire in the building. They expect to be ready to go by Thursday. I would imagine that this will get a lot of publicity around the state,” the email said.
Tumlin said he believes the federal government is anticipating future need for beds as more testing takes place. He said federal and state officials have worked closely with local governments and health organizations, but added that this project is moving fast.
“All have communicated well, but there is something new every five minutes while this emergency exists,” Tumlin said.
The former 3-star hotel has a long history in Marietta, changing ownership and operating under different mantles, including Clarion. The property has 218 rooms and sits on 3.5 acres. It re-opened as Radisson in August of 2013.
