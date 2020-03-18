MARIETTA — U.S. marshals stood outside a chain link fence surrounding the entrance to the former Radisson Hotel in the Franklin Gateway corridor Wednesday as preparations were being made for the building to be used for quarantined coronavirus patients.
The hotel at 1175 Parkway Place has been commissioned by federal agencies, and marshals will be providing security.
"The federal government began moving individuals in as of earlier today," Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ on Wednesday. "The hotel had a few guests that have now moved out but (the hotel) had recently been purchased and was beginning the process of renovations."
The former 3-star hotel has a long history in Marietta, changing ownership and operating under different mantles, including Clarion. The property has more than 200 rooms and sits on 3.5 acres. It re-opened as Radisson in 2013.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said the facility will be used to house patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus but do not need medical attention. He also said medical professionals are expected to be on site.
Marietta officials were not able to provide more details Wednesday, such as how many patients would be housed there or for how long. Representatives from the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not responded to request for comment.
The hotel building sits just west of Interstate 75, adjacent to the Nazareth Plaza shopping center. Plaza owner Waleed Jaraysi says news of incoming coronavirus patients so close to his property is unsettling.
The plaza includes 23 establishments, including nightclubs, a wedding venue and restaurants. Jaraysi said the federal government's recommendation that no more than 10 people gather in one place has already hurt business, and after the news of the hotel quarantine he received at least 20 calls from concerned tenants.
"It's interesting, all right, and scary. I wish them a full recovery, and I hope they find a cure very quick. I feel so bad for them, but I feel more bad about my guys here, too," he told the MDJ. "They're not moving out, but they're closing down for now."
Jaraysi said he'd talked to authorities about the hotel quarantine and they'd told him that — hopefully — the location would be used for about two weeks.
"I hope so," he added. "The more time it takes, the more people complain and the more money they're losing. ... Hopefully everything will be OK."
Tumlin said while there are sure to be cases of "not in my backyard" mentality when finding places for coronavirus patients to stay, the former hotel will make an effective temporary home.
"This fight is all over this country, and I think this will help us be better armed around here," the mayor said. "It's better than throwing them places where they're not prepared, where it's not secure, where it's not contained."
The only asks that the federal government has had of the city, said Tumlin, are "leave them alone and have fire protection."
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker said at this point, what happens at the hotel is "out of our hands as a city."
"We're definitely dealing in unprecedented times, that's for sure," he said.
