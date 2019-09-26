MARIETTA — After a fire that left the building vacant for 13 years, the owners and managers of a Marietta hotel celebrated its grand opening with elected officials and members of the Cobb community on Thursday evening.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, just north of Delk Road and east of Franklin Gateway, officially opened its doors July 25, but managers, staff and executives celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Formerly a Holiday Inn, the seven-story hotel caught fire in January 2006, killing one person and injuring 20. The building’s frame was salvaged, but several attempts to rebuild it fell by the wayside over the years.
In 2015, Marietta Hotel Investments took over ownership of the vacant building and gutted it, according to Krishan Patel, the building’s owner. He said Marietta officials made the process far easier than it could have been.
“The city of Marietta was great to work with, so any obstacles that came up, they were more than willing to accommodate the development, from permitting to construction to inspections,” Patel said.
Patel also said finding a quality brand partner in Hilton took time, but was worth the wait. He said rooms at the hotel average around $150 per night, and the goal is to target “corporate business clientele.”
But the ultimate hope, Patel said, is that the community will be able to leave the building’s fraught history behind and celebrate the opening of what is now a vibrant community space.
“Our intention was to do nothing but the best,” Patel said.
Turning to get a good look around the entirety of the multicolored lobby, Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker said the building’s renovation has made a world of difference.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Walker said. “This is a beautiful addition to our city, and it makes the gateway to our city a lot better than it was. It looked like a war zone prior to this.”
Another building stands vacant just next door to the newly opened hotel. Property managers say that building used to be connected to the original hotel, but was not renovated after the fire.
Walker said he hopes that what has been done with the hotel can also be accomplished with the still-vacant building.
“This is just wonderful,” he said, still perusing the various amenities on the hotel’s ground floor.
The Home2 Suites hotel has 146 rooms, two meeting rooms, a fitness center with a yoga room, an outdoor barbecue area, an outdoor lounge and an indoor-outdoor saline pool, according to Joe Fallis, regional director of operations for Hotel Equities, the managing partner of the building.
Fallis said plans for the building next door are so far undetermined.
