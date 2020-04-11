MARIETTA — Anyone traveling along Tower Road by Wellstar Kennestone Hospital can see some new additions: road signs honoring those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The city recently dedicated Tower Road, where the hospital is located, from Church Street to Kennesaw Avenue, as "Pandemic Heroes Honor Way" to recognize health care workers and others on the front lines of the disease.
Three signs were installed on Tower Road at Church Street, at Kennesaw Avenue and at the entrance to the hospital.
"Wellstar is the center of the great fight our Cobb Countians have put on," Mayor Steve Tumlin said. "We chose to do it while they’re fighting the good fight, not after, because the medical need is extraordinary. We’re blessed to have Wellstar in this community. Nurses, doctors, staff, they've gone the extra mile and we just want to salute them."
Tumlin said the signs recognize not just health care workers in the hospital, but paramedics and other emergency workers that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor also acknowledged the efforts of residents who have stepped up with efforts like providing personal protective equipment and delivering food to health care workers.
"A lot of citizens are way ahead of us, we're just joining in the parade," he said.
Wellstar Health System spokeswoman Trish Nicolas said the hospital and system appreciate the community support.
"Wellstar caregivers are the heroes of our health system and the community has been incredibly supportive of our team members across all of our service areas," she said in an email. "The outpouring of support has touched our team members – from donated meals, to mask donations, to messages of support like the wonderful signs all over the neighborhood near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital – every action has been heartfelt. Thank you!"
