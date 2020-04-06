MARIETTA — Myles Majors does more than bag groceries and rein in the loose shopping carts at the Whitlock Avenue Kroger. He’s been recognized as a hero serving his community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Majors, 30, is a Marietta native known to many of the store’s customers as someone who goes above and beyond to help others. In the last few weeks, he’s been a much-needed friendly face for customers amid the uncertainty created by the pandemic. Outside of his work duties, he shares updates about the Kroger store on Facebook about things like store hours changing.
The 12-year Kroger employee recently received formal recognition from the city, which designates March and April as the months “we give a special thank you to this dedicated citizen that puts others before himself.”
Councilman Johnny Walker, who represents the area Majors lives in, issued the proclamation.
“It’s well deserved,” Walker said of the honor. “Myles is such a nice gentleman. He does a great job at Kroger, he makes everybody happy. He keeps us up to date on Facebook. He asks people to pray for him certain dates, when it’s going to be horrific. And he posts some funny stuff.”
Majors said the proclamation in his honor was “amazing.”
“(I) just go to work every day and help people out,” he said, adding the store has been busy in the last few weeks. “I figured since I work at Kroger, this is the only one in my community, I should keep people updated (on) what’s going on.”
Marietta residents who are friends with Majors can expect to continue to see Kroger updates in the coming weeks, he said.
“I have lived in Marietta my whole life and love this community. The people are amazing and this city is very special to me,” Majors told the MDJ. “My city councilman, Johnny Walker, is a great man and I am very honored to know him. I am blessed with many great customers who shop at Kroger that I consider my friends.”
