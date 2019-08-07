Villa Flora, a 7,330-square-foot home in Marietta that hosted Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter and Arnold Palmer among its prominent guests over the decades, will be sold in an online auction that ends August 15.
Seven Hills Auctions will conduct the auction in cooperation with KnowAtlanta Real Estate Services.
Built in 1968, the estate was totally renovated in 2009 and was featured on HGTV. The house served as the setting for the first two seasons of YouTube Red’s production of "Cobra Kai." It has its own koi pond, large pool, greenhouse, outdoor dining area, and completely private back yard.
“The Mediterranean-inspired home was built with a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail rarely seen today,” notes Buddy Lee, president of the auction company. At the heart of the home is a large atrium and a kitchen that would make any master chef happy, with commercial quality appliances, a sub-zero refrigerator, two dishwashers and even a wood-fired pizza oven, Lee said.
Azaleas decorating the meticulously landscaped yard were a gift from the Callaway family, of Callaway Resort & Gardens, and the grounds have apple, fig and pear trees, he said.
The stucco home at 130 Woodlawn Drive Northeast, Marietta, sits on one acre. The timed online auction format will allow potential buyers maximum flexibility in bidding and raising their bids over a period of weeks, Lee said. “Selling luxury homes at auction is an increasingly popular choice because it allows us to cast a wide net and market the home in a way that reaches the largest possible pool of buyers,” he said.
Info: www.sevenhillsauctions.com.
