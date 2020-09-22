Marietta police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the Sept. 12 hit-and-run crash that killed Martin Rivera, a Georgia Department of Transportation construction contractor.
Late Monday night, Marietta Police Department investigators arrested Daniel Broder, 20, of Canton, after following an anonymous tip.
Broder was booked into the Cobb County jail facing two felony charges: hit-and-run and first-degree vehicular homicide. He remains in the jail without bond.
"The Marietta Police Department would like to thank all the members of the community and media outlets that helped spread the word about the suspect vehicle. The anonymous tip brought the suspect into custody and will help give the Rivera family closure in this tragic event," Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy wrote in a statement.
Rivera, 30, of Chicago, had been putting signs on the shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound just north of Delk Road when he was struck. The first vehicle, which did not stop, knocked him into the path of a second vehicle, from which the driver got out and cooperated with authorities, police said. Rivera died on the scene.
