A 34-year-old Marietta man has been indicted by a grand jury on nine charges after police said he drove over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road and hit another vehicle while fleeing arrest for drug dealing.
Haris Kovacevic, originally from Bosnia, has been in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond since his arrest in Marietta by Cobb police on May 16, jail records show.
Officers in two marked police vehicles said they tried to stop Kovacevic as he was driving a 1996 Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Penland Drive and Brackett Road in north Cobb around 7 p.m. on May 16.
Ignoring police signals to pull over, Kovacevic sped through the intersection and toward Canton Road, where he hit another vehicle, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Kovacevic failed to stop at the scene of the wreck, continuing onto Canton Road, and at one time driving south on the wrong side of the road through traffic, his arrest warrant states.
Police said he left his vehicle in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot and ran toward Shaw Park, but was apprehended shortly afterward.
A police search of his home uncovered 63 grams of a white substance believed to be cocaine, but which later tested negative for cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the warrant states.
Police also said they found two bags containing a total of 48 grams of methamphetamine in Kovacevic’s bedroom, as well as a pistol and 2.7 grams of marijuana.
Officers said they had earlier conducted a traffic stop on a woman who told them she had purchased cocaine from Kovacevic.
He was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 10 on single counts of trafficking methamphetamine, interfering with government property and hit-and-run.
Kovacevic was also indicted on two counts each of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possessing a firearm during a crime and fleeing police.
Jail records show he was also charged with violating probation, having faced previous drug-related charges in 2009 and 2017.
