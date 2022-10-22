A walking tour of Marietta City Cemetery paid tribute to some of the area's past residents Saturday, while marking some notable features of the burial ground itself.
According to a release from the Marietta History Center, the tour, called "Upon Further Investigation," visited the grave of the Rev. Thomas. M. Allen, a man born into slavery. During Reconstruction, Allen was elected to the Georgia Legislature to represent Jasper County.
Allen, who died in Marietta in 1909, also helped start Zion and Cole Street Baptist churches, the release states.
Another stop on the tour discussed A.J. Hansell, whose burial site has the only grave marker in the cemetery made of white zinc, the release states.
Hansell's sister, Julia Hansell, was also buried at Marietta City Cemetery. According to the history center, her marble gravestone was made by the H. Fitzsimmons Co., which was the first to quarry marble in north Georgia before the Civil War.
Also included on the tour was a discussion about gravestones that have been replaced, which was studied by Marietta High School students in 1979, the release states.
The school's work is part of a recent archival donation to the Marietta History Center.
Walking tours are led by Chrisa McCay, the museum's collection manager, in the spring and fall.
The next tour will be Saturday, Nov. 12 and will feature people whose lives are found in works of nonfiction. For more information, visit www.mariettahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.