MARIETTA — The operators of the city-owned Marietta Hilton Hotel and Conference Center were granted another break from the city after they’ve struggled to bring in revenue during the pandemic.
This week, the Marietta City Council agreed to extend the deferment of rent payments Remington Hotel Management pays the city until July.
The management company told officials they hope business will be better over the summer.
It’s an extension of a rent deferment that started last summer.
Unpaid rent would total $2.8 million dollars over 12 months between July 1 and June 30. Remington will pay that back with interest over a period of 60 months at a 3.7% annual interest rate.
Remington normally pays the city a net amount of $158,650 a month. Their contract with the city started in 2008 and expires in 2053.
The council voted unanimously for the extended rent deferment.
The council also approved an agreement to purchase 3 megawatts of solar power from the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, a nonprofit made up of 49 public utilities. MEAG has been in discussions with a private provider to purchase up to 150 megawatts of solar power from a plant in south Georgia, beginning in 2023.
MEAG and the solar provider are still negotiating a final rate. A contract will be formally approved by the City Council at a to-be-determined date.
Council members unanimously approved a rezoning for Capital City Bank to open a bank at what is now several parcels on Roswell Street: 225, 237 and 251 Roswell St. and 311 and 313 Anderson St. Some of the parcels were changed from office institutional to community retail commercial zoning. The owners plan to combine the properties and build a 6,000-square-foot, split-tenant space. The rezoning was approved with an agreement from the bank to not use the 10-foot alley to the west of the property.
Also at the council meeting,
- Mayor Steve Tumlin made committee appointments for 2021, though none of the committees have changed. Each committee is made up of three council members, including a chair and vice-chair.
- The council approved a city ordinance that allows temporary COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites to operate for longer than 45 days.
