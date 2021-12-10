Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton, Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly and Holly Quinlan, president of Cobb Travel and Tourism, tour one of 200 rooms at the renovated Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.
Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker checks out the fancy new lighting in the dining room of the renovated Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center Thursday.
Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin speaks during Thursday's open house of the renovated Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.
Marietta Councilman Michelle Cooper Kelly and City Police Officer Brian Marshall at the Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center open house.
Connie Sutherland, director of the Gone With the Wind Museum, and Former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway chat at the Atlanta Marietta Hilton Hotel and Conference Center open house.
Shaun Wallace, director of sales at the Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, and newly elected city councilman Carlyle Kent talk during the center's open house Thursday.
Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin greets citizens and dignitaries Thursday during an open house of the renovated Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.
Hotel management and city dignitaries pose before a display honoring the Kiwanis Club of Marietta's Field of Flags project in the hallway of the Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.
Nearly three years after first being approved, the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center unveiled a new look at an open house Thursday evening.
Dallas-based Remington Hotels, the company that manages the Hilton, escorted citizens and Marietta public figures throughout the property, showing off the hotel and conference center’s $15 million facelift.
“We are thrilled to breathe new life into the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center,” said Remington chief operating officer Stan Kennedy in announcing the completion of the renovation earlier this month.
The city issued a $15 million bond to Remington to fund the renovations, per City Manager Bill Bruton. The deal also included an extension of Remington’s lease agreement with the city, which owns the property. The renovations were needed, Remington told the city, to keep the Hilton brand, which requires certain standards of its hotels. The renovations allowed the hotel to extend the branding agreement for 20 years.
Remington will pay back the bond to the city, with interest, in addition to its lease payments.
“The interest we’re going to get off of them paying us is more than the interest that we would get with that money sitting in the bank,” Bruton said.
The renovations, Bruton said, are the first “total refresh” of the facility since it was built in 1996.
According to Remington, the renovations were led by design firm Premier Project Management and include “reimagined guestrooms, conference spaces, common areas and dining outlets.”
The 200-key hotel includes more than 27,000 feet of pre-function, ballroom and meeting space, an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and two dining options. Renovations include updates to the carpeting, drapes, beds, furniture, paint and wall coverings.
City of Marietta owns this place, meaning City of Marietta taxpayers paid for the place. What's in it for the taxpayers? Security, perhaps? If we were to lose everything because either (or both) of "Private Healthcare" and "Capitalism," do we get a free place to stay with free breakfasts till we get back on our feets? Or despite owning this place, do we just go live on the streets? We pay for fire and polices to keep us "safe," but should we not also be "secure" in Marietta? Maybe at least a discount on a drink at the bar for city residents while we watch TV shows about millionaires playing in "our" baseball stadium? Nope. Nada. We get to keep paying our property taxes, aka renting our homes from our landlord, City of Marietta. Well, of course, that's unless we are retired, sold our $1.5 million house in Connecticut, just moved to town yesterday, bought a place in cash for $450,000, put the other million in the bank, having never paid one tax penny into this place. If that is who we are, by golly, we ARE secure in Marietta. And we keep on putting real estate people on city council, ensuring we are always city council's second (at best) interest. Elderly people moving down here from Jersey is interest AAA Aaron Aaachen Numero Ano! And is why we need to vote for Laura Armstrong for Governor! With President Trump on her side, she alone can fix it.
