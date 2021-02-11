Marietta High School’s principal, Keith Ball, has been named the Georgia Principal of the Year.
The honor comes from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
“Under Principal Ball’s leadership, we have seen the opening of our College & Career Academy, multiple recognitions for achievement and excellence, steady improvement and significant improvement in standardized test scores and graduation rate, and a high school community that continues to grow and thrive,” Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a news release. “He is a dynamic and phenomenal principal who knows how to lead difficult but critically important conversations, and he will roll up his sleeves and do the work needed to make a difference in the lives of his students and his staff.”
Ball has been served as the school’s principal since 2018. Before joining the district, he spent over a decade as an administrator with Cherokee County Schools.
Ball was chosen from a pool of applications drawn from the roughly 1,300 members of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. He will represent Georgia in a bid for the National Principal of the Year Award.
