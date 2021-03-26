Marietta High School students—and their parents—will soon have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the district has announced.
In light of Gov. Brian Kemp’s expansion of vaccine eligibility, the school district is partnering with Poole’s Pharmacy to conduct vaccinations on April 16, Superintendent Grant Rivera said in an email circulated Friday. The event will be open to students ages 16 and up, as well as up to two of their parents or legal guardians.
“We believe that every family deserves safe and convenient access to the COVID vaccine,” Rivera wrote in the email. “Additionally, we recognize that our schools will be safer as more interested students and families are vaccinated.”
The district will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which currently is the only vaccine approved for children ages 16 and up. Second doses will be administered on May 7.
Prior to the vaccination event, Marietta City Schools will host a virtual town hall on April 12 to address questions and concerns about vaccine safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.