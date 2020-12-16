MARIETTA — Young adults in need of credits to finish their high school diploma will soon be able to earn them through a new night school.
In January, Marietta City Schools will launch its Marietta Evening School Hours program, or MESH, with about 40-50 students. The plan was unanimously approved by the Marietta school board.
The school will have digital and in-person options, and will be open 3:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at the Woods-Wilkins campus at 353 Lemon St. It will offer full courses and credit recovery, according to the district. The site is also the home of the district’s Marietta Performance Learning Center and Marietta Alternative Programs and Services.
The night school is expected to boost Marietta High School’s graduation rate, as students who drop out due to work obligations or who fall short on credits can get their diplomas. The high school’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2020 was 83.6%. School officials say if the targeted students complete night school, up to 92% of that cohort could graduate. For 2021, the school projects a four-year graduation rate of 82%, with a “possible graduation rate” of 89% if all the night school students complete the program on time.
“It will specifically give opportunities to our kids who unfortunately have to select what I call labor over learning, where they’re working instead of going to school, and/or taking care of a family member,” said Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball. “So I think it’s going to be a huge advantage to those families and to those kids. Overall, it will increase the graduation rate anytime we can get an additional kiddo across the stage and get them a diploma.”
The program is estimated to cost up to $60,000, mainly in personnel, according to district staff. The funding is a combination of the district’s general fund and Marietta High School allocated funds, and staff are also applying for a grant to support the project, the principal said.
The director for the new night school will be BJ Smith, (currently the counselor for the Performance Learning Center.) Four teachers will staff the school, and there will be two additional staff members offering hourly bilingual support. Meals will be provided to in-person students from district school nutrition staff.
Students that Marietta High hopes to bring into the night school include those who have dropped out due to financial hardship or other reasons, and active students who are considering dropping out since they have started jobs during the pandemic, according to school staff. Those in the night school will be enrolled at Marietta High School.
“We feel it’s the one area that we’re not addressing our student needs,” Ball said. “We have 40-50 kids that we have spoken with that said if we offered something that was a viable path to a diploma in the evening, they would do it, and we don’t. We offer tutoring, we offer Saturday school, we offer all these other programs, but this is the one gap or need that we feel MESH will serve.”
MESH is projected to start in late January, a few weeks after the district’s spring semester starts Jan. 5. The first semester will last through May, and after a review of that semester the principal plans to submit a new proposal for a full-year MESH program for August 2021 to May 2022.
