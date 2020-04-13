With schools closed for the remainder of the school year, Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball has announced his school will offer a free, virtual prom to its students on Saturday, the originally scheduled prom date.
"We will have a prom. It will be a virtual prom," Ball said in the video announcement posted to the Marietta High School Twitter account. "So get your tuxedo or your tuxedo shirts ready, and let's rock and roll."
Ball said from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., DJ Ricky Moss, a Marietta alumnus who DJs many of the school system's events, will play music from the high school and be live streamed the same way students and families view school news reports and football games, Blue Devil News Network.
"The reason we're using that is because, A, it's familiar to everybody and B, it's ours and it's closed," he said, noting the "horror stories" he'd heard of virtual meeting hackers disrupting online events. "We don't think an open-source platform is necessarily the safest way to go, so we're going to use our link."
While students won't be able to interact live with each other, Ball said they will be able to make song and shout-out requests via social media to Moss while he DJs. If a student wants to send a message to a fellow Blue Devil, Moss will read it on the stream, he said.
"I understand that it's not the real thing, and it's very disappointing," Ball said, adding that students have been appreciative of the gesture. "But knowing that (prom) was going to come and go and not giving the kids any opportunity to experience this — I couldn't really live with that."
Moss said this year was going to be the first prom he'd DJ'd for Marietta. He said it'll be a first to perform to an empty room and will likely feel strange for the students to be home by themselves or just with their families. But, he said, he's just happy to be able to give the seniors some portion of what the coronavirus has taken away from them.
He also said, because the school will be broadcasting the virtual prom through Blue Devil News, all high school students no matter their grade will be able to tune in.
"Marietta may have 5,000 students that tune in at one time to watch this," he said. "Everybody gets to experience the experience of a virtual prom, which is going to be ultimate happiness for the graduating students."
Moss said the school is encouraging students to dress up in their prom outfits, which some students had already rented or purchased. And if they do choose to dress up, he said, parents will also be able to take prom photos of their student.
Marcos Rios, student body co-president at Marietta High, said when he first heard of the virtual prom, he rolled his eyes. But after some reflection, he said he realized what school leaders were trying to do for their students.
"It's not prom. ... It's disappointing to say the least. It's not going to compare to going out to eat with friends, getting dressed up and going to prom properly. I'm glad I had it my junior year, but nothing's the same as it is when it's your senior year," he said, noting that many students won't be able to have their dates with them during the online event. "But it's an opportunity for us to kind of have something. And I think it's a nice effort."
Rios said he and a group of friends will break out their prom outfits and host a FaceTime call so they can be together as the music plays. He said he's heard other students, who plan to forgo the flashy dress, have labeled the night "pajama prom."
He said he hopes as many students as possible who have been cooped up in their homes will tune in. Plus, he said, "It's not like we have much else to do."
Principal Ball said a link for the virtual prom will be posted on the school's homepage at www.marietta-city.org/mhs, shared on social media and sent out on Blackboard, an online portal.
