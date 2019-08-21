A Marietta High School student lost two fingertips on her left hand and is being treated at a local hospital after her fingers were closed in a bathroom stall door, according to school district officials.
The stall door was closed on the student's fingers while her hand was in "the open space by the hinge of the door," said Jen Brock, a spokesperson for the district. Brock said the door was accidentally closed by another student, and no charges are expected to be filed in what she called a "freak accident."
"It wasn't anything malicious or intentional," she said.
Brock also said high school staff called 911 at the time of the incident, and the student remains at the hospital with a parent.
