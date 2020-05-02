Kailyn Askins quick facts

GPA: 4.64

Extracurricular activities: Color guard, winter guard, BETA Club, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Model United Nations

Where they're headed to school and major: Columbia University, majoring in political science

Awards/recognitions: National Merit Scholarship finalist, an academic letter and two varsity sports letters, recipient of University of Georgia certificate of merit, top 5 GPA and class rank for all four years of high school

Favorite subject in school: Math

Senior quote: "Put your heart, mind and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success." — Swami Sivananda