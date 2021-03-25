Attempts to promote diversity and inclusion at Marietta High School went a little too far this week, according to some parents.
In an email to school parents Thursday, Principal Keith Ball acknowledged "deep concern" and apologized for presentations on “transgender visibility” organized by staff and students in the school’s Diversity Club, presentations that were “not communicated or executed in a way that is consistent with how we do business,” Ball wrote.
The presentations, given during the first 10 minutes of Monday’s classes, were “devoted to understanding (the transgender) community so that it wasn't viewed as anything more than a fellow human being,” Ball told the Journal.
“And I thought that part of it, they did a good job,” he continued, “but understanding the intensity, the sensitivity and the timing, I understand … it's going to have a reaction.”
Several parents have since called and emailed Ball and district Superintendent Grant Rivera to voice their concern.
“A ton of parents that I spoke to have been extremely understanding and supportive, and they haven't necessarily come with complaints,” Ball said. “They've come with questions and they've come with concerns.”
Specifically, Ball and Rivera said, parents were concerned about instructional time being given over to a club as well as the content itself, with some questioning whether it was appropriate for a school setting.
"A priority for me is that every student at Marietta High School feels as if they can bring their whole self to school. And that means we respect differences in children relative to race, religion and sexual orientation," Rivera said. "However, there is a way by which we do that, (by which) we make students feel safe and affirmed and valued. And what occurred in this situation did not do that."
Since August, the school has devoted the first 10 minutes of each class to an emotional check-in.
“Our resolve to support all students has been bolstered and accelerated in light of the trauma and disruption the world has relentlessly inflicted over the past year,” Ball wrote at the beginning of his email to parents.
In March, to further the district’s JEDI initiative — justice, equity, diversity and inclusion — the school’s Diversity Club, led by three teachers, decided to create a mini curriculum, of sorts, covering four topics: women’s history, students with disabilities, transgender visibility and overall wellness, one for each of the last four weeks of the month.
The initiative was dubbed “March Madness.” During the 10 minute check-in period at the top of each class, teachers could use material the club had prepared.
The first two went off without a hitch, Ball said.
During women’s history week, teachers covered under-discussed women of note and those who have excelled in male-dominated fields, such as science and technology, or who rose to the upper echelons of the business world, Ball said. They also discussed barriers to women’s success and gender-based pay disparities.
During the students with disabilities week, they discussed what disability is, the forms it can take, the stigmas associated with disability and how those stigmas and other barriers have changed over time, Ball said. They also tried to impress that a person shouldn’t be defined by their disability.
Monday’s discussion of the transgender community was similar, Ball said.
“When the kids and the faculty members built this, there was a lot of emphasis on understanding terminology, which is overwhelming,” he said. “Acronyms, understanding the process of transition, understanding … names, from something as relatively well known as a pronoun, all the way through things that are more complex and intimate relative to what, you know, transgender people want and would appreciate being referred to.”
After school Monday, however, after fielding inquiries from concerned parents, Ball and staff met to discuss next steps.
They decided against letting some students opt out, thinking it was contrary to the presentations’ goal of promoting inclusion and diversity. Tuesday, he scrapped the remainder of March Madness.
“I’ve had some parents who were like, ‘You totally explained it in a way I understand now, totally appreciate it. If I have more questions or concerns, I'll call you,’” he said. “Others have a lot more questions and a lot more concerns.”
Although Ball discusses “everything under the sun” in his regular school newsletter, Devil’s Advocate — the school’s sports teams are the Blue Devils — he never mentioned “March Madness.” That it came out of left field was what bothered some parents, he said.
“Absolutely,” Ball said when asked whether the topic could have been discussed had it been approached differently.
“We have tackled other challenging things before that … we've done a better job of communicating on the front end and bouncing it off multiple groups.”
In his email to parents, Ball outlined several steps moving forward.
"Instructional time will be protected to close gaps and provide acceleration. Therefore, club initiatives and resources outside of the scope of instruction will not be presented during instructional time," he wrote. "The Diversity Club and other extracurricular organizations of similar interest will partner directly with our administrative team, leadership team, School Governance Board and other appropriate committees to build resources that are fundamentally sound and prepared to be explored within our overall school community."
Ball wrote the issue was “not presented with the intention to promote an agenda.”
“We are not immune to the national political climate, or temperature, no matter what,” he told the Journal Thursday. With the exception of math, he said, just about every subject — literature, biology, history, economics — “there tends to be an idea that possibly an agenda is being promoted because it's echoing, either as a whole or a part, a larger narrative that goes on in spaces like social media or cable news or even around dinner tables. … We’re trying to teach (students) to be open minded and critical and question the sources and question the information, so that you have what you need to make your own informed decision.”
