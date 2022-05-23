MARIETTA — Students in the Marietta High School class of 2022 celebrated moving on to the next stage of their lives during the school's annual baccalaureate ceremony held at Marietta First Baptist Church Sunday.
The annual, student-led baccalaureate service included music, singing, prayer, scripture readings and spiritual reflections. About 200 attended.
High school baccalaureate services are typically meant to celebrate the high school's graduating class separately from commencement, usually in a religious context.
The service's spiritual reflections were moments when students showed their vulnerabilities, offering classmates lessons by citing scripture and telling personal anecdotes.
Senior Tucker Williams noted during his spiritual reflection that his faith helped guide him through the anxiety he faced early in his academic career.
"The transition from elementary school to middle school gave me a deep feeling of anxiety, and the strain and anxieties I had on my body are hard to explain," Williams said. "There were days when I was physically sick. It was hard for me to eat, sleep and carry out a daily routine. I was afraid of life. I was a prisoner of fear."
Williams visited the school counselor, but it was his faith that ultimately pulled him out of these difficulties. His mother showed him Bible verses that related to anxiety and stress. Williams used his example of personal struggle to encourage his classmates to trust God in the future.
"I chose this because we will be entering new jobs, new cities, new faces and new daily routines," Williams said. "I hope my message encourages you to trust God when times get hard and to praise God in full circle moments when you claim victory."
Williams will attend the University of Georgia in the fall, majoring in civil engineering with a minor in Spanish.
Another senior, Finlay Mann, noted her struggles with anxiety, stressing over the little things and how it relates to her future.
"I thought if I got a bad grade on this quiz, I will probably get a bad grade on this test, and I will probably have a bad GPA, meaning I'm not going to get into a good college ... I won't find a good job, won't have any money, and I probably won't find a husband," Mann said.
Mann assured her classmates that the little things they stress over are just short chapters of their lives.
"If you think about it, we're focusing on the smallest fragment of our lifetime," Mann said. "I know you think this one little thing might control your future or control or affect the way your life ends up, but it's not, because the Lord already has a plan and already knows how it's going to turn out, and he has a perfect plan for us, and it's more than our minds could ever imagine."
Following the ceremony, parents, students and friends gathered outside, snapping photos and reminiscing on their high school careers before they walk the graduation stage on Friday.
