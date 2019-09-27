MARIETTA — The Marietta Museum of History was alive with laughter Friday as Marietta High School’s Class of 1969 came together to share stories and reminisce ahead of their 50th reunion next month.
The ‘69 Blue Devils met as part of the museum’s bimonthly Remember When Club. The club features a panel of speakers who share what life was like in Cobb County during various periods in history, according to Amy Reed, the museum’s curator.
Before Friday’s panel of four Marietta High School graduates from the Class of 1969, classmates perused a table of newspaper clippings, magazines and school artifacts. Reed shared a slideshow of 1969 facts — the U.S. moon landing took place on July 20, gas was $.35 a gallon, “Sesame Street” debuted on public TV.
Panelist Bill Chappell, a Blue Devil who said what he remembered most fondly was what he did outside of school, had his classmates in stitches. Chappell highlighted his class’s favorite “hangouts,” telling stories of drag races on Powder Springs Street, going on pizza dates at Russo’s Pizza Villa in the East Marietta Shopping Center and generally getting into trouble.
He told the audience there were three methods he discovered as a teen to sneak into the city’s two drive-in theaters — paying and driving up “like you’re supposed to,” smuggling three to four friends in the trunk of a car to save money or the third and objectively most dangerous option:
“This worked pretty good,” Chappell said laughing. “You turned your lights out and went flyin’ through there. That way nobody had to get in the trunk.”
Panelist Eddie Harris, who said he and Chappell played on the school’s football team during the 1966-67 school year, touted the success of the school’s athletics programs, specifically recalling the football team’s state title during the 1967-68 school year.
Many members of the graduating class remembered the school’s state football championship win at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field — now called Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field — as the highlight of their high school career.
Attendees shared stories of the marching band stomping and splashing through ankle-deep water to play their team on while the opposing team’s band took cover and hid from the driving rain.
But the morning wasn’t all about the good old days.
Panelist Karen Frye also spoke of the revolutionary and often painful periods of change in the country during the decade they graduated.
Frye said she regretted not understanding the gravity of 18-year-old men being sent off to Vietnam to fight in a war, which many people back at home didn’t support.
“That had to weigh heavily on them,” she said. “That was something that I regretfully don’t think I understood, especially later on in college, seeing people with injuries. I just really didn’t even put it all together.”
Frye, who went to college for accounting and later made her way into the construction business, also said she felt that, though she had to fight for her rights as a woman at times, her generation of women were likely the first who were able to establish themselves as their own person.
“I was the only woman in my accounting class at Georgia State University. And I ended up in the construction business, which had mainly men in the business,” she said, adding that when she attempted to join the country club, Rotary Club or get a credit card, she was denied.
“I finally found someone at Marietta Federal who took a risk and gave me my first credit card,” she said.
Those experiences and pushing through the obstacles to create a life for herself, Frye said, made her realize she was among the generation of women who laid the foundation for generations to come.
“I feel like our group were some of the first women who could have it all. We could get married, have families, go to work. I think we led the way for our children ... to change the way women (lived),” she said.
And at the close of the panel, classmate Cindi Savage said she couldn’t let the event end without talking about Marietta High School’s integration.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before heading across the street to Lemon Street High School at 353 Lemon Street. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and has since been used for storage.
Savage said the fact that the panelists didn’t speak about integration showed how seamless it was for the Marietta High School, unlike other schools in the county.
“We all really didn’t think anything of it. They shut Lemon Street down, and we had those students come to Marietta High School and they were accepted,” she said.
Reed said she’d heard the same sentiments from members of Marietta’s black community while exploring the history.
For an account from the first African American to attend Marietta High School, Daphne Delk, visit tinyurl.com/y4tpuddj.
There was an obvious sense of community and tradition among classmates in the museum.
When Chappell recalled his typical meal at the rebuilt Atherton’s Drug Store following the 1963 explosion — a hamburger, french fries and a real cherry Coke — a few members of the audience were able to recite the popular order with him. Attendees gushed about their best practices for constructing and decorating homecoming floats. And when her name came up, the classmates still cheered for their Miss MHS, 50 years later.
Vickie Turner Hunt, another of the panelists, told the MDJ most Blue Devils share the sense of family that could be observed Friday morning.
Hunt, who now works for the Marietta Schools Foundation at its office just steps away from Marietta Middle School and Northcutt Stadium, said she loves getting to see her classmates’ children and grandchildren around town or attending Marietta schools.
She said many of those she graduated with never moved away from the community they love, while others, like her, returned after being away, Hunt said.
“(Some) move away ... but then always end up coming back here,” she said.
Hunt is one of the organizers of the 50th reunion, scheduled for Oct. 26 at the Marietta Museum of History. The organizing committee has been working on the reunion for a year and have set up a Facebook page. So far, she said, 100 people have connected with the page, and 120 are expected to attend the celebration.
“Hopefully we’re going to fit,” Hunt said, smiling.
