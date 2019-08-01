MARIETTA — The tradition lives on. Marietta Blue Devils rolled up to campus for their first day of school on Thursday to find it, well, rolled.
The Marietta High School class of 2020 gathered Wednesday night to cover their campus — trees, lamp posts, parking lots, archways and all — in toilet paper. On Thursday morning, as the sun came up, cars cruising down Whitlock Avenue, slowed to admire the work and honked their approval.
Northcutt Stadium at Marietta Middle School was also covered.
The tradition dates back around 60 years, said Marietta school board member Randy Weiner.
"My class of '85 did it, but it was on a much smaller scale back in those days," Weiner said. "You got in big trouble if you got caught."
The tradition seems to grow in popularity every year, but now there are some rules, he said. Students can't throw toilet paper in the street or roll street trees, they had to be off campus by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and members of the Marietta High School staff are there to supervise, according to Weiner and district spokeswoman Jen Brock.
Weiner said the tradition is a harmless and fun way to start the year, and he expects it will last decades more.
"Forever, I hope," he said. "I can't imagine it stopping."
Marcos Rios is a senior this year and joined in "decorating" the campus. Rios, who is co-president of the student body, said it's a custom that promotes camaraderie among seniors, and lower classes look forward to the day they can participate.
He said when the time came Wednesday, the seniors rolled up in their cars, "filled to the brim" with toilet paper, passed out the rolls and got started.
"At the start, there's a bunch of duds, because not everyone knows how to throw toilet paper. I'll admit, I had a few rolls that didn't do anything," Rios said. "But then we got into the swing of things, and by 10 o'clock, it already looked like winter wonderland."
He added that this year, as an addition to the ritual, the seniors got to paint their own parking spots.
First-year students' opinions on the toilet tissue tradition were mixed.
Bewildered, freshman Bryce Wells walked through a tunnel of the stuff hanging from tree branches lining the walkway through the main parking lot. Wells said it's clear the seniors have fun here.
But Noelle Ware described her first-time arrival to the scene as "chaotic." And she said she pities the crew who has to come behind the seniors for cleanup.
"This is going to take a really long time to pick up," Ware said, adding that she probably won't participate at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
A maintenance worker on campus declined to give his name and said cleanup crews had been instructed not to talk to the media.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said in past years, cleanup has taken weeks, and this year the district was trying to cut that down to days. He said his staff has enlisted the guidance of Auburn University, whose students roll trees at Toomer's Corner, at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue in the heart of the city of Auburn, after athletics victories.
"Based on their advice, we will be utilizing a 3-inch high-pressure hose to assist in the removal process by making the removal from tall trees less labor intensive," Rivera said.
But cleanup concerns aside, the superintendent, whose lawn received its own rolling, maintains the practice is a labor of love. Rivera awoke to a yard full of plastic forks and pink flamingos in addition to the toilet tissue.
Last year, he said, there were so many toilet rolls stacked in front of the door, he couldn't open it right away.
"It's always done out of love. That's what makes this community so special," Rivera said. "I just wished they cleaned up with the same sense of love."
