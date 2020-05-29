Marietta High School and Mount Bethel Christian Academy have announced their valedictorians and salutatorians.
At Marietta High School, Rebecca Goodwin emerged as the top of her class, with a 4.7286 GPA. Goodwin is headed to Emory University in the fall, according to the Marietta School District.
The Blue Devils' salutatorian was Faiza Ahmed, who finished her high school career with a 4.7123 GPA. Ahmed will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology next school year.
At Mount Bethel Christian Academy, Grace Montague was named the valedictorian.
The private Christian academy in east Cobb assesses GPA on a 100-point scale.
Montague, who is taking a gap year to train in gymnastics, earned a 100.5. She plans to major in English and creative writing when she begins college.
Mount Bethel's salutatorian, Lauren Schwartz, earned at 100.2 GPA. Schwartz will head to the University of Georgia in the fall and has not yet decided on a major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.