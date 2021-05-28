Marietta and Pebblebrook high schools have postponed their graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for Friday night, due to inclement weather, the schools announced.
Marietta High's ceremony will instead be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northcutt Stadium.
The National Weather Service and a meteorologist at the Weather Channel "predict that outdoor activities during the evening hours tonight would be impacted by rain, wind and lightning," Principal Keith Ball told parents in an email Friday. Lightning would have forced the ceremony inside and cut the number of guests graduates could bring to the ceremony from 10 to two, Ball added.
Saturday's forecast was clear as of noon Friday. In the off-chance Saturday's ceremony is threatened by inclement weather, however, the district will move it to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
And if that doesn't work? A rain-or-shine graduation will be held Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Pebblebrook's ceremony will be 2 p.m. Saturday. Graduates should convene in the lineup room at 12:30 p.m., and the gates will open to visitors and guests at 1 p.m.
