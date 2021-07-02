MARIETTA — Marietta swore in its newest firefighter on Friday morning, and he's 4 years old.
Travis Diedrich, Jr., a resident of Elbert County on the state's eastern border, raised his right hand and took his oath to "have all the fun a 4-year-old can have," "eat all my favorite foods," and of course serve in his capacity as an honorary Marietta firefighter, as read by Mayor Steve Tumlin.
"Welcome aboard," Tumlin said after reading the proclamation. The mayor also dedicated July 2 in Travis' honor and handed him a Big Chicken pin, as is customary for Tumlin.
A partnership between Make-A-Wish Georgia and the Marietta Fire Department led to Travis' recruitment on Friday. The 4-year-old, whose family nicknamed "Bubba," was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3 and has been undergoing treatment, according to Make-A-Wish.
So when Travis wished to be a firefighter for a day, the Georgia chapter of the organization, headquartered in Cumberland, reached out to the Marietta Fire Department.
"They said, 'We've got a young man who'd like to be a firefighter for a day. He'd like to ride on the fire truck and maybe squirt water from the hose ...' and we said, 'In Marietta, that's not how we do it,'" Marietta Fire Chief Tim Milligan said with a smile. "We planned a full day for him, and we're honored and privileged to be a part of it."
Milligan said his firefighters were jockeying for the shift that allowed them to be part of Travis' special day, and there "wasn't one complaint," during the quick planning in the week leading up.
After Travis put on his firefighting gear at Marietta City Hall, it was time to get to work for a busy first day on the job, regardless of the weather. And right on time, his name rang out over the radio.
First, a call from dispatch indicated there was a dinosaur in distress nearby. Travis and crew hopped in a fire engine and headed next door to find the stuffed dino stuck up on a ledge high above the ground at Marietta Fire Station 51, at 112 Haynes St.
As a crowd snapped photos and took videos, and even passing motorists stopped to watch, Travis donned his helmet and hopped in the bucket of a ladder truck with two other firefighters and his big sister, Skyleigh. Up it went, and with a firefighter holding him tight from behind, Travis walked out to the edge of the bucket and grabbed the stuffed animal from the ledge.
He was greeted with applause and high-fives from the crowd sporting "Bubba Strong" Marietta Fire shirts when he reached the ground. But he wasn't done — he wanted a second ride. This time, the firefighters operating the bucket truck borrowed from the Smyrna Fire Department lifted the ladder as high as it could go. Travis looked down from a height of about 50 feet.
Also on the agenda for his busy workday was fighting a fire at the department's training grounds, taking a medical call with a helicopter response — though the weather prevented the flight — and ending the day with an ice cream party.
Jenna and Travis Diedrich, Travis' parents, called "amazing" the show of support from Marietta Fire and others in the community.
"He has talked about fire trucks for a very long time now, so this is just — it's amazing," Jenna Diedrich said. "(The fire department) told us they wanted to go above and beyond, because anybody could just get in a firetruck."
It was a little nerve-wracking to see how her son would react to all the chaos of the day, and he was a little shy during breakfast, she said, but "he's been picking up on it pretty easy."
Even at his tender age, Jenna Diedrich said her son has remained positive, determined, brave and strong through his diagnosis and treatment, a fact that is inspiring to her.
"He's just made it easier as parents, because he's handled it so well," she said. "It just makes me want to do better in life, because, if I can go through life the way he can go through life, it makes it seem so much easier — simple."
Amy Alvarez with Make-A-Wish Georgia said Travis' wish was among the 300 Georgia children with critical illnesses who would get their wish granted by the organization this year.
And Travis' day was one made especially memorable by Marietta Fire, she said.
"All that Bubba wanted to do was go in a bucket truck," Alvarez said. "They could have brought him here, put him in a bucket, lift him up and call it a day. ... But they were like, 'No, we're going to do a rescue mission, he's going to become a firefighter, we're going to make a day for him,' and it just kept compounding."
For many children, a wish through the organization is "the moment that closes a chapter," Alvarez said.
"What we hope will be a part of Bubba's story is, as he reflects on his cancer journey, he'll look back and remember today and know that today was the joy of that journey."
