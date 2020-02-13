MARIETTA — Though K. Mike Whittle and his staff can be found scurrying around their flower shop on Church Street quite a bit in February, Whittle says he's been preparing for his store's biggest day since just after the New Year.
Whittle, owner of K. Mike Whittle Designs just north of Marietta Square, has been in the flower business for nearly five decades and opened up his Marietta shop in 2009.
As he prepared arrangements, coordinated deliveries and made sales Wednesday, Whittle told the MDJ he orders plenty of red and white roses months in advance. They're the obvious favorite for the lovers' holiday, he said.
"The guys just eat the red roses up," Whittle said. "But we do a lot of different things, too. Like the tropicals, like the gingers and the orchids and the proteas and things like that."
He gestured to the ginger blooms sprouting like pink pine cones from a bouquet with two kinds of orchids and a vibrant pink protea blossom rising from the center. The flowers sat in a small basket flanked by broad, green tea leaves.
A close second to roses, he said, come spring bouquets, with broad, star-shaped lilies and small, delicate snapdragons — often with a couple roses still thrown in.
Whittle said his shop offers arrangements from a single flower to as high-dollar as you'd like to get. Last year's most expensive order was for $795, he said.
"We'll take care of you no matter what price you have," he said. "We'll get you something for your Valentine."
As Whittle spoke to the MDJ, Ralston Charles, a Marietta-based Allstate insurance agent and regular customer of Whittle's shop, stepped through the Valentine's Day-decorated archway.
Charles said he's been coming to K. Mike Whittle Designs to pick up a Valentine's Day arrangement for his wife for the last four years.
He said he and his wife work together, but she'll be off on Valentine's Day, so a work delivery is out of the question. But, he added, he's already planned out his big reveal.
"I'll probably pick it up and hide it in the basement ... and then when she wakes up, it'll be sitting there," Charles said.
"I don't want it delivered, because she might see it before, and I've got to purchase this on my credit card. If I do my debit card, she'll know right away," he said, laughing.
The Kennesaw resident said he also comes to the flower shop for other occasions because Whittle and his staff never disappoint — and the extravagant decor and aroma don't hurt.
"They always get it right," he said, noting with a smile that this Valentine's Day, he's chosen to add a few white and red roses to his arrangement. "I would normally say, 'Yes, I do like the arrangement as it is,' but I know my wife a little bit, and I know she'd like to add (the roses)."
Whittle said the Christmas season is the busiest for most florists, as family prepare to decorate their homes and poinsettias and wreaths, but Valentine's Day represents the busiest single day.
He said he has to bring on seasonal workers to make deliveries, and expands his delivery radius from essentially the Cobb County area and parts of Cherokee into Atlanta.
But contrary to popular belief, he said, all that hustling doesn't mean your local florists are making a killing. In fact, Whittle said, flower farmers and wholesalers hike prices so much for Valentine's Day that many shops make very little profit.
"It's even been talked about in the floral industry of stopping Valentine's — just not being open on Valentine's — because of the profit loss," he said.
On top of that, ordering the volume of flowers he thinks he'll need a month early is nerve-wracking.
"That's why we say, use local florists," he said. "Your local florist is taking a gamble on you calling in and coming to us. You go by the past, but you never know what the present's going to be."
This year, Valentine's Day falls on the Friday before Cobb and Marietta schools have a weeklong break. The shop owner said that means some families or couples will take a trip and forego their flowers.
But, gaining new customers each year and seeing them come in to express their love for someone with a special gift seemingly still gives Whittle confidence that flowers will never go out of style.
"There is nothing in the world like a woman or a person getting flowers at their work — there's nothing," he said, with a smile. "And you want the brownie points? That's how to get the brownie points."
At Owens Flower Shop on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, around 15 staff were busy arranging bouquets and taking last-minute orders Thursday.
Manager Kelly Wright, who has been in the job about 15 years, said Valentine's Day is always busiest when it falls on a Friday, like this year.
Everyone wants flowers delivered to work places on Fridays, before the weekend, and it's also a day of the week when more couples are likely to celebrate, she said.
"Friday is when you want it, if you want a busy Valentine's," Wright said.
Around 300 bouquets will be delivered throughout metro Atlanta by Owens Friday, Wright said, and many more will be picked up in store.
Owens has been in business since 1954 and staff are well and truly prepared for their busiest day of the year, she said, so gone are the days of working till the wee hours of the morning.
But Wednesday saw Wright standing for over 12 hours and taking over 11,000 steps, she said, adding she'll be putting her feet up Thursday night.
"We hire local people to deliver on contract for us," she said.
