MARIETTA — Some residents of the Heritage Drive and Sentinel Ridge neighborhoods will sleep more soundly after a recent visit from Marietta firefighters.
In the wake of a recent fire on the porch of home in the 800 block of Heritage Drive in Marietta, firefighters went home by home on Heritage Drive and Sentinel Ridge inspecting and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at no expense to residents.
The Marietta Fire Department conducts smoke alarm testing events around the community six times per year, but is now also targeting communities recently affected by fires to provide home safety tips and new equipment, according to Fire Marshal Grant Pearson. He said communities recently affected by fires tend to be more willing to have the firefighters pass through.
Pearson also noted some of the buildings firefighters visited on Friday were built as early as the 1980s, and smoke alarms may have fallen into disrepair by now.
Dianne Harris said before moving to Marietta, she'd never seen firefighters interacting with the community through a smoke alarm installation program.
"This is so nice," she said as she chatted with a group of firefighters outside her home on Sentinel Ridge.
No one was injured in the fire neighbors say was started by a cigarette on the porch of the home on Heritage Drive two weeks ago, Pearson said. The fire marshal said a motion sensor on the resident's doorbell camera alerted him to the flames outside, and the resident was able to begin fighting the fire with buckets of water.
