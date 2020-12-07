Marietta Fire Department has a new deputy chief: Christi Malec, who has been promoted from assistant chief of the department.
Malec is the department's first female deputy chief, and succeeds retired Deputy Chief Danny Rackley.
“I am very excited that Christi accepted this position,” Chief Tim Milligan said in a statement. “Her experience, leadership, and passion for the fire service will be instrumental as we continue to deliver exceptional service to the community and the citizens we serve.”
Malec has served the City of Marietta for the past 21 years. She joined the department in 1999 and has spent the majority of her career in fire suppression. She is a paramedic, hazmat technician, and fire inspector.
From 2015 until 2017 she was assigned to the Fire Prevention Division as the deputy fire marshal. During that time, she played a role in developing the “Be MFD Safe” program that has become very important to Marietta's fire prevention.
Malec holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Eastern Kentucky University and a master's in public administration from the University of Phoenix. She is also an alumnus of Leadership Cobb.
“I’m honored to serve the City of Marietta and citizens in my new role,” Malec said in a statement. “Through my experience and dedication to the Marietta Fire Department, I am humbled by the opportunity I have been given to lead such an outstanding group of men and women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.