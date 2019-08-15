The Marietta Fire Department announced it has been awarded with a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant.
The grant funds will be utilized to purchase a Yanmar UTV four-wheel drive vehicle.
The cost of the vehicle is $20,988 with all costs covered by the grant. The vehicle can sit up to three emergency personnel in the front and will be equipped with emergency lights and sirens. The UTV is also custom built with a bed insert that allows for one patient and a responder to be transported. The versatility of the vehicle allows for a patient to be transported on a Long Spine Board or a Stokes basket depending upon the rescue situation.
The Yanmar will go into service immediately and will be utilized for situations like events, road races and missing hikers. The vehicle has a fully equipped rescue box that was customized especially for the Marietta Fire Department.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), the Foundation has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $2,863,000 in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.