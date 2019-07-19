The Marietta Fire Department reminds citizens of Marietta that the MFD SAFE program provides free Home Fire Safety Visits for all residents of the city.
When requested, members of the MFD will meet residents and their family at their home. The MFD will assess and discuss things that one can do to prepare for and respond to an emergency in the event one occurs at the home.
Topics covered during a Home Fire Safety Visit include fire escape planning, basic first aid, smoke and CO detectors, CO emergencies, cooking safety, electrical safety, natural gas emergencies, 911 how to, power and water shutoffs and disaster preparedness.
To schedule a visit, go to http://www.mariettaga.gov/FormCenter/Fire-Rescue-4/Home-Fire-Safety-Visit-Request-Form-64.
