Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.